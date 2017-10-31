High school golfer Emily Nash scores invite to ANNIKA after being denied trophy

High school golfer Emily Nash was denied the first-place trophy after her victory in a boys tournament in Central Massachusetts last week.

Her story and the lack of common sense used by start high school officials to prevent her from being honored for her round of 75 – she beat the best boy by 4 shots – was front-page news in Boston and created a fierce backlash across the golfing community.

She deserves it and we are excited to have her talent in our event https://t.co/fWqTKtxBsT — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) October 30, 2017

Now Nash got something much better than a mere trophy. She scored a phone call from Annika Sorenstam and a special exemption into Sorenstam’s Annika Invitational AJGA junior golf event.

I am so honored to receive a call and exemption to play in #AJGAANNIKA from @ANNIKA59 and @ANNIKA_Fdn — Emily Nash (@emily_nash4) October 30, 2017

That event will take place at the Reunion resort south of Orlando from Feb. 12-15.

Nice talking w/ you Emily. Well deserved and looking forward to seeing you in January https://t.co/NBasVzh13Q — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) October 30, 2017

Nash’s high school does not have a boys team that plays in the fall – only in the spring. That was the reason why she was playing with the boys last week – and, according to state high school rules – the reason why she was not allowed to compete in the fall state tournament or receive her trophy.