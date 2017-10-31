Tiger Woods 50-1 shot to win Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will be back playing competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge that begins on Nov. 30.

While the golf world may be buzzing over his impending return, the wagering community isn’t too thrilled with his chances in the Bahamas.

Woods is a 50-1 shot to win his own event, according to odds posted by Sky Bet Tuesday. Woods has the longest odds of anyone in the 18-player field.

The co-favorites are Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at 6-1. Dustin Johnson is 7-1, and Rickie Fowler is 10-1.

There are multiple prop bets available on Woods. The best odds are that he will make an eagle (6-4), finish in the top 10 (11-4) or withdraw from the event (7-2).

Among the other prop bets available, Woods will:

— Have a bogey-free round: 4-1

— Make birdie or better first hole: 5-1

— Finish top 5 (including ties): 7-1

— Have a bogey-free first round: 16-1

— Lead after Round 2 (including ties): 28-1

— Lead after Round 3 (including ties): 28-1

— Lead after Round 1 (including ties): 33-1

— Make a hole-in-one: 150-1

— Win wire-to-wire: 300-1

That last one seems like a stretch, although the “Stinger” IS back.

Wager responsibly.

Woods is currently ranked 1,180 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Since he last played in a pro event in February, he underwent his fourth back surgery and was arrested for DUI. He eventually plead guilty to reckless driving as part a pretrial diversion program often used for first-time offenders.