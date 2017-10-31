Titleist debuts Vokey Design SM7 wedges on PGA Tour in Las Vegas

Titleist Vokey Design Spin Mill wedges have been the most played wedges on the PGA Tour for years, and this week at the Shiners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas, the next-generation SM7 wedges make their debut.

While Titleist is not discussing details about the SM7, several players took to social media to sing its praises.

New SM7 wedges are 👌. Straight in the bag! https://t.co/wn2HnwOzgn — J.T. Poston (@JT_ThePostman) October 30, 2017

Like the Vokey Design SM6 wedges that they likely will replace in the Titleist stable, the SM7 wedges appear to have more mass concentrated at the top of the hitting area of the sand and lob wedges.

Titleist utilized a progressive center of gravity in the SM6 models. The pitching wedges and gap wedges (lofts of 46 to 52 degrees) have thin toplines and extra mass in the lower portion of the heads, as they tend to be used on full-swing, square-faced shots from fairway or rough. The SM6 lob wedges (58 to 62 degrees) have extra mass high in the head to lift the center of gravity to enhance feel and performance on open-faced chips and pitch shots, flop shots and in greenside rough and bunkers.

Titleist has debuted previous models of Vokey Design Spin Mill wedges in Las Vegas in past years, and those clubs were made available to the public the following winter after January’s PGA Merchandise Show. As more details about the new SM7 line are made available, Golfweek will report them.