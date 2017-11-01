Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Ryan Moore. The former UNLV standout has slipped outside the top 50 in the world (he’s No. 51) and will look to get back inside with a solid week. Former winner here.
- Also like: Webb Simpson, who has a great track record in Vegas (only Jim Furyk has a lower scoring average), and Patrick Cantlay, who will pick up that first PGA Tour victory somewhere here soon. And former Vegas resident Nick Watney, too.
- Sleeper: Smylie Kaufman. He has slipped to No. 191 in the world, but he’s a former Shriners winner (2015) and he is coming off a T-4 at Sanderson Farms.
- DraftKings bargain: Aaron Wise ($6,900). Promising young player who tied for 10th in Vegas last fall.
- Fade: Charley Hoffman. He’s donating all his winnings to Vegas shooting victims, so we want him to play great, and even win. But the reality is that he doesn’t play TPC Summerlin very effectively, having missed the cut in five of his last seven starts, including each of the last three years.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Webb Simpson: Past winner here and is coming off a season in which he made it to East Lake, finishing T-13, and notched six top-10s.
- Also like: Luke List and Chesson Hadley. List was one bad Saturday away from potentially winning in Vegas last year. Entering this year he’s been one of the more consistent players this season. Hadley is coming off a great season on the Web.com Tour and has already finished in the top 3 twice this season.
- Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. Owns five top-25s at TPC Summerlin, including a runner-up in 2014, and he’s already posted two top-13 finishes this season.
- DraftKings bargain: Aaron Wise ($6,900). Finished in the top 10 here last year and is ready to make a run at PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
- Fade: Harris English. Good track record here but not playing his best golf.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Webb Simpson. He has a fantastic record here (most recently a win in 2013 followed by a T-4 the next year). His last two starts at Shriners have only been OK, but with Simpson back in form, it’s a good bet he’ll rekindle those good ole’ days in Vegas this week.
- Also like: Kevin Na and Chesson Hadley. Na actually has a pretty streaky record at this event. In his last six starts at Shriners, he’s missed the cut or withdrawn three times. But those other three appearances include a victory and a T-2. His recent form hasn’t been great, but he’s shown spurts and will come up against an easier field. With his comfort on this track, it’s a good combo for him to feel rejuvenated this week. Hadley, meanwhile, has finished second and T-3 in his last two starts (four top 3s in his last five starts including end of the 2017 Web.com Tour season). He’s simply too hot to pass up – he also had a T-5 at this event in 2013.
- Sleeper: Geoff Ogilvy. He seemed to find his game late this summer in a solid three-tournament run that included a T-16. He hasn’t played since August, which could mean rust but he’s also rested. Most importantly Ogilvy will come to a venue where he finished T-4 last year, a fact that should instantly boost his confidence.
- DraftKings bargain: Kevin Tway ($7,000). I picked him as my sleeper at CJ Cup as his form had been consistent for a long time, and his ensuing T-28 there was a solid showing. His limited record (a missed cut and T-54 in two starts) isn’t promising here. But that’s a small sample size, and his promising form still looks like it should produce a big result at any time.
- Fade: Jimmy Walker. He’s taken a break after his 2016-17 Tour season ended as he had to be understandably exhausted following a difficult campaign marred by battling with Lyme disease. A new season could mean new vibes, but Walker still has to rediscover some old form first. It may come, but I expect his game to be rough out of the gate.
