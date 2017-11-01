Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Ryan Moore. The former UNLV standout has slipped outside the top 50 in the world (he’s No. 51) and will look to get back inside with a solid week. Former winner here.

Ryan Moore. The former UNLV standout has slipped outside the top 50 in the world (he’s No. 51) and will look to get back inside with a solid week. Former winner here. Also like: Webb Simpson, who has a great track record in Vegas (only Jim Furyk has a lower scoring average), and Patrick Cantlay, who will pick up that first PGA Tour victory somewhere here soon. And former Vegas resident Nick Watney, too.

Webb Simpson, who has a great track record in Vegas (only Jim Furyk has a lower scoring average), and Patrick Cantlay, who will pick up that first PGA Tour victory somewhere here soon. And former Vegas resident Nick Watney, too. Sleeper: Smylie Kaufman. He has slipped to No. 191 in the world, but he’s a former Shriners winner (2015) and he is coming off a T-4 at Sanderson Farms.

Smylie Kaufman. He has slipped to No. 191 in the world, but he’s a former Shriners winner (2015) and he is coming off a T-4 at Sanderson Farms. DraftKings bargain: Aaron Wise ($6,900). Promising young player who tied for 10 th in Vegas last fall.

Aaron Wise ($6,900). Promising young player who tied for 10 in Vegas last fall. Fade: Charley Hoffman. He’s donating all his winnings to Vegas shooting victims, so we want him to play great, and even win. But the reality is that he doesn’t play TPC Summerlin very effectively, having missed the cut in five of his last seven starts, including each of the last three years.

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Webb Simpson: Past winner here and is coming off a season in which he made it to East Lake, finishing T-13, and notched six top-10s.

Webb Simpson: Past winner here and is coming off a season in which he made it to East Lake, finishing T-13, and notched six top-10s. Also like: Luke List and Chesson Hadley. List was one bad Saturday away from potentially winning in Vegas last year. Entering this year he’s been one of the more consistent players this season. Hadley is coming off a great season on the Web.com Tour and has already finished in the top 3 twice this season.

Luke List and Chesson Hadley. List was one bad Saturday away from potentially winning in Vegas last year. Entering this year he’s been one of the more consistent players this season. Hadley is coming off a great season on the Web.com Tour and has already finished in the top 3 twice this season. Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. Owns five top-25s at TPC Summerlin, including a runner-up in 2014, and he’s already posted two top-13 finishes this season.

Kevin Streelman. Owns five top-25s at TPC Summerlin, including a runner-up in 2014, and he’s already posted two top-13 finishes this season. DraftKings bargain: Aaron Wise ($6,900). Finished in the top 10 here last year and is ready to make a run at PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Aaron Wise ($6,900). Finished in the top 10 here last year and is ready to make a run at PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Fade: Harris English. Good track record here but not playing his best golf.

• • •

Kevin Casey