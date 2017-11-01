Rooftop tee box returns at Turkish Airlines Open

It’s baaaack!

The return of the Turkish Airlines Open this week marks the return of one of the more unique course features on the European Tour.

The 464-yard, par-4 16th hole at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort in Antalya, Turkey, uses a rooftop tee box, which puts players high above the rest of the action as they launch their tee shots. (Fittingly, the tee markers are airplanes.)

“It’s going to be different, something new to tee off a roof of some form of a building,” said Ian Poulter, who will play the tee box for the first time this week. “It’s new but a tee box is a tee box and it doesn’t matter where it is.”

This is the second straight year that the tee box has been used. Last season, it ranked as the sixth toughest hole on the course, playing to a stroke average of 4.07. It yielded 43 birdies, 206 pars, 60 bogeys and three others.

Thorbjorn Olesen is the event’s defending champion.

Race To Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood is a fan of the hole, though maybe not for the reason many would think.

“Every time you walk past it all you want to do is jump in that little pool,” Fleetwood said. “It’s like the nicest looking swimming pool of all time. … It’s just calling my name and I never go in.”

If Fleetwood wins Sunday perhaps we could see a celebratory splash.