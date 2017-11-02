VIDEO: Asian Tour player chucks putter into trees after frustrating miss

Sometimes a player has just had enough.

Terry Pilkadaris seemed to be at his wit’s end with his putter Thursday at the Asian Tour’s Panasonic Open India.

After bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16 at Delhi Golf Club, Pilkadaris had a good birdie look at the 17th. Unfortunately, the putt did not drop.

While still a tap-in par, Pilkadaris appeared to snap.

The Australian cleaned up his par effort and then gave his putter a mighty chuck into the woods.

Mad, bro? Player misses birdie putt, chucks putter into the trees at Panasonic Open India. (Raise your hand if you know the feeling ✋🏼) pic.twitter.com/xCFDyOdsq3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 2, 2017

Give credit where it’s due: That was a pretty good throw.

And the 44-year-old walked toward the putter to retrieve it afterward. He then birdied the 18th, too!

Pilkadaris fired a 1-over 73 for the day, leaving him in a tie for 53rd and nine off the lead.

He certainly lost his cool, but maybe now that the putter knows what the Aussie is capable of, it will behave better.