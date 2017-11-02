Doc Rivers once tried to get ejected to watch Tiger Woods Masters charge

How big of a golf fan are you? If you want to try someone out on this point, there’s now an assessment that can be used … the Doc River test.

The Los Angeles Clippers coach revealed a hilarious anecdote from his days heading the Boston Celtics in a recent press conference.

Rivers is a big fan of golf, so much so that he tried to leave an NBA game early to catch some golf action. As in, he attempted to get himself kicked out.

In a humorous tale, Rivers relayed in the press conference that one year the Celtics had already wrapped everything up involving a postseason berth and the Masters was on during a late regular season.

As it turned out, Tiger Woods was making a charge at this Masters. Danny Ainge, the team’s general manager, informed Rivers of that development at halftime and told the coach to get thrown out of the game so they could watch Woods together.

That’s awesome! And it’s not all.

Rivers went for the plan, screaming at a ref early in the third quarter. Only the ref stared at him and said nothing. Why didn’t Rivers get ejected? The ref had Rivers come over to him during a free throw and uttered, “I want to watch it, too.”

What a group of guys. Here’s footage of Rivers telling the story:

Well if Doc gets thrown out tonight, you know why. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fUHjQgadO3 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 2, 2017

Woods will return to golf at the Hero World Challenge.

If he’s in contention on a Sunday some time in the near future and the Clippers are playing that day, some might want to keep a close eye on Rivers.