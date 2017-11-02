LPGA's Shanshan Feng teams with Buick to sponsor new AJGA invitational

The AJGA is getting a new girls golf invitational.

Buick has partnered with LPGA golfer Shanshan Feng to title sponsor the Buick Shanshan Feng Girls Invitational beginning in 2018. The event joins the ANNIKA Invitational, ANA Junior Inspiration, Rolex Girls Junior Championship and the Swinging Skirts Invitational as invitation-only girls tournaments on the AJGA schedule.

The 2018 Buick Shanshan Feng Girls Invitational will be played at TPC Valencia outside Los Angeles.

Feng, the first LPGA member from China, will attend the event as host. She also hosted the AJGA Shanshan Feng Junior Championship in 2016. Other former or current LPGA players who host AJGA events include Annika Sorenstam, Stacy Lewis and Alison Lee.

“I’m very excited to continue the partnership with the AJGA and very grateful for Buick’s joint sponsorship in the Buick Shanshan Feng Girls Invitational in February,” Feng said. “To be part of the top-level tournament on the AJGA calendar is a true pleasure for me, and I’m looking forward to bringing together the best girls from China and all around the world.”

Buick has sponsored an AJGA event before, hosting a Michigan-based tournament from 1985 to 2006. Winners of that event included Phil Mickelson and Paula Creamer.

“We are excited to extend Shanshan Feng’s support of the AJGA,” AJGA Chief Business Officer Jason Etzen said. “Since 2015, she has shown a passion for junior golfers, and we welcome her to the AJGA Invitational schedule for the next three years. We also look forward to having Buick on board for the event.”