Maverick McNealy hopes to raise $10,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children

Maverick McNealy may now be a Las Vegas resident, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

McNealy will tee it up in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin this week in Las Vegas. The Stanford graduate and Portola Valley, Calif., native will also donate money for every birdie and eagle he makes to the Shriners Hospitals for Children–Northern California.

With $250 per birdie and $500 per eagle – along with donations from others – McNealy is hoping to reach his goal of $10,000.

1/3) I will be donating $250 per birdie and $500 per eagle to @ShrinersNorCA this week. An amazing cause that I got to see firsthand. pic.twitter.com/IgoEZbig58 — Maverick McNealy (@MavMcNealy) November 2, 2017

On his fundraising page (click to donate), McNealy said he was inspired to donate after visiting the hospital recently.

“I was in awe of the care provided by the medical team, as well as the work they do in the field of burn research,” McNealy wrote. “The patients display such courage and strength that it gives me great pride to raise funds for such a worthy organization.”