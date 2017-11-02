Michelle Wie's driver and woods break, but it turns out OK

Michelle Wie is no longer in panic mode, but that’s only because of some quick action after a bizarre development.

The American is competing in this week’s Toto Japan Classic, and it appeared she might have to do so without some crucial clubs.

Apparently, Wie’s driver, 3-wood and 5-wood broke last week, and, as she posted on Instagram, she’s not sure why. Wie pointed to the possible reason of travel, as she’s jetted from South Korea to Taiwan to Malaysia and now to Japan over the last four weeks. That could be the culprit, but she’s not sure.

Whatever the case, those clubs being broken is a huge problem! Not exactly easy to compete in an event minus those three or with shoddy replacements, and Wie was understandably very anxious.

Thankfully, she got some help. The Callaway team in Japan was able to supply her with the clubs she needed, good as new.

How well will they work? We’ll start to see Friday when action commences. Wie’s last three starts have been nothing to sniff at, as she’s posted just one top-50 finish. (Wie did miss six weeks prior due to an emergency appendectomy.)

Maybe this saga will snap her back into form.