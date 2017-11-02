Live blog: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Round 1

By: Kevin Casey | November 2, 2017 10:45 am

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule returns to the United States, as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 2-8 p.m.; Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

How did Adam Scott choose UNLV over everywhere else? It was the school's brochure.https://t.co/OjuLbRIwzj pic.twitter.com/JPA3dvgPr2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 2, 2017

