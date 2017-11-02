This Jeopardy! golf clue is really messed up

There’s clever and then there’s crossing a line.

Jeopardy! doesn’t often go into sports categories, and when the program does … the contestants can be hilariously inept.

But there’s nothing funny here.

The program included a category Wednesday simply entitled “Golf.” That’s pretty nice for golf fanatics who rarely get to use any golf trivia skills when watching Jeopardy!

But the clue for the $200 answer turned out to be a really messed up play on the concept of slitting one’s wrists (which is used as a method of suicide).

That’s not cool. At all.

Maybe next time, there should be a little more thought put into how these clues are phrased.