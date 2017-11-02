Three tied for lead at Turkish Airlines Open

Low scores poured in Thursday at the Turkish Airlines Open, and the leaderboard is tight through 18 holes.
Three are tied at the top at 7 under, as Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten and Haydn Porteous all fired 64s at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort.
Overall, 32 players fired sub-70 rounds Thursday and 41 posted sub-par rounds in the 78-player field.
Among the notables chasing are Padraig Harrington (T-4, 6 under), Ian Poulter (T-6, 5 under), Tyrrell Hatton (T-10, 4 under), Lee Westwood (T-10, 4 under) and Paul Dunne (T-10, 4 under).
Justin Rose, Thomas Pieters and Matthew Fitzpatrick are all tied for 19th at 2 under. Tommy Fleetwood, the Race to Dubai leader, is tied for 42nd at even par.
Colsaerts and Porteous both have two European Tour wins. Luiten owns five titles on the circuit.
Comments