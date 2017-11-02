Vanderbilt men, USC women win East Lake Cup titles

Vanderbilt made a huge statement to close its fall.

The Commodores, ranked ninth by Golfweek, cruised to the East Lake Cup title with a pair of 4-1 match-play victories, over Oregon in the semifinals and two-time defending East Lake Cup champ Illinois in the final. Vanderbilt also boasted the individual medalist in Will Gordon.

The best thing, though? They did it on national television as the event was broadcasted and hosted by Golf Channel.

“We want to be thankful for opportunities like this,” said Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh. “This was a thrilling week for our program, and we have a lot of people who watched us on national television. That is what you dream of. You dream of opportunities on TV, of people watching and cheering for you.”

Vanderbilt has advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship in each of the past three seasons. But the Commodores also have never made it to the final. While the East Lake Cup is certainly no NCAA Championship, winning a match-play event of any sort can still give Limbaugh and his players confidence.

“We wanted to come here and to end the fall on a good note and get a team win,” said Gordon, who not only won the 18-hole stroke-play portion of this event but also won both of his matches.

In the final, Gordon beat Illinois’ Michael Feagles, 2 and 1. John Augenstein also won two matches for Vanderbilt, including the title clincher via a 4-and-3 win over Giovanni Tadiotto.

On the women’s side, USC beat Stanford, 3-2, in Wednesday’s final.

The Trojans, ranked 13th, didn’t even field a full roster at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview because two of their five rostered players, Muni He and Robynn Ree, were at the second stage of LPGA Q-School.

But He and Ree returned at East Lake and won their final matches, He beating Andrea Lee and Ree topping Shannon Aubert. USC beat Northwestern, 4-1, in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“I knew we were really the underdogs coming in,” USC head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We stepped up at the right moment. I think this was truly a team effort over the past couple days.”