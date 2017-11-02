WATCH: Henrik Stenson's club snaps in two after striking tree

Payback is a birch.

Henrik Stenson threaded a beautiful recovery shot through the trees during his first round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, Turkey. The shot helped him remain close to even par on the day.

But as Stenson was treading along at 1 over through 14 holes, the trees got the best of the Swede at the par-5 15th hole.

With his tee shot coming to rest near the trunk of a tree, Stenson opted to play the shot. He advanced the ball and was able to par the hole. But one Stenson’s golf clubs wasn’t so lucky.

It is now in two pieces thanks to that tree.

RIP Stenson's nine iron 💥 pic.twitter.com/kWMkOk6Mk4 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 2, 2017

The one saving grace is that Stenson, known for breaking clubs, didn’t snap his club in anger. (Though after Thursday’s round left him outside the top 50 on the leaderboard, he probably wanted to.)