Whee Kim leads suspended Shriners Open

Here is a recap of the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas:

LEADING: Whee Kim birdied two of his final three holes Thursday, and that was enough to put him in front. The Korean fired a bogey-free 6-under 65 in Vegas to move one shot ahead through Day 1. The round is not complete, as play was suspended due to darkness with several groups still out on the course. First-round play will resume at 7:30 a.m. local (Pacific) time Friday.

Kim, 25, is looking for his first PGA Tour win. His highest finish in 80 PGA Tour starts is a tie for second at the FedEx St. Jude Classic this June. He enters this week coming off a solo fourth at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.

CHASING: Five players are tied for second at 5 under. Four of them finished with 66s, those are: Alex Cejka, John Huh, Ryan Blaum and J.J. Spaun. The fifth is 5 under through 15 holes at the end of Thursday. That would be Jimmy Stanger. The former Virginia All-American is here on a sponsor invite. Stanger had a stellar senior season for the Cavaliers in 2016-17 and made his PGA Tour debut at the Valspar Championship in March.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This sequence of short-game shots from the same threesome is so pure.

QUOTABLE: “I had a really good putting all day. Didn’t miss any putts. I think I didn’t do any stupid mistakes all day. I think that was key.” – Whee Kim

SHORT SHOTS: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are among those tied for seventh at 4 under. … Charley Hoffman, who has pledged his winnings this week to Las Vegas shooting victims, opens in 68 and is T-16 at 3 under. … Sam Burns, making his second PGA Tour start as a pro, is also 3 under but will have two holes to play in the morning to finish his round. … Beau Hossler is tied for 29th at 2 under after an opening 69. … A.J. McInerney, playing in Vegas a month after being at the site of the shooting and surviving, opens in 71 and sits T-63. This is his PGA Tour debut. … Bubba Watson, who has moved on from the Volvik ball, is tied for 82nd after a 1-over 72.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eastern.