WATCH European teams compete for fastest hole world record ... at night

One of the most enthralling record-breaking attempts is back and maybe even better than the original.

The European Tour unveiled a brilliant concept last year, having three teams of four professional golfers each (separated by nationality) try to break the Guinness World Records title for fastest hole of golf ever played.

If you didn’t watch that video (which you can do here), it’s a relay concept with one player hitting a drive, another hitting an approach shot and two up near the green to chip or putt. The hole has to be 500 yards or longer and the record to beat was 68 seconds.

Team France – consisting of Romain Wattel, Alexander Levy, Gregory Havret and Raphael Jacquelin – came right out and did this in 34.87 seconds, proving the record really wasn’t that tough to beat.

But it was still incredibly entertaining to watch these guys sprint to each shot and get massively excited during their attempts.

Well, the European Tour had an encore it posted footage of Friday. This second competition to break the record came a year later, but with some key differences.

First, the world record was now 34.87 seconds thanks to Team France. And second: this attempt was performed at night.

The location was the par-5 15th at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, host of this week’s Turkish Airlines Open.

Team France came back to try to lower the record, returning Wattel and Levy but having Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Matthieu Pavon fill out the foursome. This time the opponents were Team South Africa (Brandon Stone, Haydn Porteous, George Coetzee and Dylan Frittelli) and Team England (Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ian Poulter and Matthew Southgate).

This version was even more entertaining and hilarious – “Tyrrell, no tantrums!” is one of the lines of the year – and once again produced a new world record.

Watch how it all unfolded below: