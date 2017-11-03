Ian Poulter gets unluckiest break, as ball hits flagstick and races into water

Seriously, golf?

Ian Poulter was essentially penalized two or three shots Friday at the Turkish Airlines Open after his ball hit a flagstick.

The Englishman was feeling it in Round 2 when he reached the par-4 fifth at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Poulter was 2 under for the day and 7 under overall, and he looked prepared to be in the thick of things going into Saturday.

It only appeared to be even more going that way when Poulter hit a beautiful approach into the fifth, a laser right at the flag.

But when the ball landed, it clanked the flagstick and, unbelievably, rolled some 30+ yards back into the water.

Unluckiest shot of the year? pic.twitter.com/K8hAKXg07t — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 3, 2017

Brutal.

This is the smile of a man who likely has to do so to keep his sanity after such a bad break.

Poulter would drop and actually make a great bogey thanks to a deft chip. But still, he went from possible eagle and probable birdie to a bogey through bad fortune.

After playing his first four in 2 under, Poulter was 2 over in his final 14.

But he was in good spirits after the round about what transpired.

Bloody good shot sir.. Oh Lovely, Simply Lovely..

it's ok, Got plenty in the tank for the weekend… 😂😂😂

Worse, how could it be worse.. 😳 https://t.co/toqN0llRYj — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 3, 2017

Poulter’s right, he is playing this weekend – but he is nine shots back. It indeed could’ve been a lot worse, though.

Here is the full sequence from Poulter at the fifth, including his stellar bogey save: