Jason Day announces he's expecting 3rd child, will skip Hero World Challenge

Jason Day has revealed that his family will continue to grow in 2018.

The Aussie confirmed with PGATour.com that his wife, Ellie, is pregnant with their third child. The newest member of the Day clan is due in June, joining a group that already includes 5-year-old son, Dash, and daughter, Lucy, who will turn 2 next week.

“I am thrilled we are having a third child and want to be a part of the journey as much as possible just like I was for Dash and Lucy,” Day told PGATour.com.

Day, 29, is still scheduled to compete in the Australian Open in late November, but he has withdrawn from the subsequent Hero World Challenge in order to be with his family through the early stages of pregnancy.

“I have always said family first and given I really wanted to support Australian golf this year and play in the Australian Open that unfortunately means I can’t join Tiger and the others at the Hero World Challenge this time around,” Day said. “I wish his event much success and hope to return to it in the future.”

The June due date also puts Day’s appearance at the 2018 U.S. Open into question.

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s missed a major to be with his children, as Day pulled out of the 2012 Open Championship to spend time with his family after Dash was born.

Ellie Day posted on social media to show the family’s excitement at the prospect of adding another member.

This is good news in a tough year for the Aussie golfer, who had to deal with his mother battling cancer in 2017.

Day is ranked 11th in the world after starting the year at No. 1. He’ll look to climb back in 2018, and it appears he’ll attempt to do so with one more fan in his corner.