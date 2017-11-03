J.J. Spaun opens up 3-shot lead at suspended Shriners Open

Here is a recap of the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas:

LEADING: J.J. Spaun has won at the Mackenzie Tour and Web.com Tour levels. Now, he’s trying to add a PGA Tour title to his resume.

The 27-year-old posted a slick second round on a windy Friday in Vegas, putting together seven birdies against just one bogey on his way to a 6-under 65 and an 11-under total.

Play was suspended due to darkness, which means the second round will need to be completed Saturday morning. Spaun has the clubhouse cushion by four but leads by three overall as Kelly Kraft is 8 under with three holes to play in his second round.

Spaun won his Mackenzie Tour title in 2015 and captured a Web.com Tour victory in 2016 on his way to a third-place finish on the circuit’s money list. His 2016-17 rookie season on the PGA Tour was a 29-event campaign that included three top 10s and saw him place 97th in FedEx Cup points. His best career result on the PGA Tour is a tie for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he’s two more good days away from improving on that and possibly earning his first PGA Tour win.

CHASING: Kraft is in solo second and will resume his second round at 7:30 a.m. local (Pacific) time. Robert Garrigus jumps 42 spots to solo third at 7 under thanks to a Friday 65. Aaron Baddeley and Patton Kizzire are both T-4 at 6 under after both jumping 41 spots thanks to matching 66s. First-round leader Whee Kim fires a 72 to drop to a tie for sixth at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Brice Garnett will comfortably miss the cut, but he plays his final five holes of the tournament in 4 under. He got that started with this wonderful ace at No. 14.

QUOTABLE: “There were a couple holes there where it was like a two- or three-club wind, which is really unusual here in Vegas. But it’s just nice because it really brings out the good ball-hitters and also the people who can be patient in this type of weather.” – Aaron Baddeley, on Friday’s conditions

SHORT SHOTS: Patrick Cantlay fires a 71 but is still in good position in a tie for eighth at 4 under. … Tony Finau jumps 20 spots to T-8 after a second straight 69. … Chesson Hadley moves up 100 spots to T-13 thanks to following a 74 with a 65. He’s 3 under. … Charley Hoffman, who’s donating his winnings this week to Vegas shooting victims, is also 3 under through 36 holes. … A.J. McInerney, who survived the Vegas shooting, looks good to make the cut in his PGA Tour debut. He’s 1 under through 14 in his second round. The cut is currently projected at 1 over. … Bubba Watson sits right on the cutline at 1 over after a second-round 71. … Billy Horschel withdraws with a shoulder injury prior to Round 2. He had opened the tournament in 67.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage Saturday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.