VIDEO: Padraig Harrington makes stunning up and down from next to tree

Padraig Harrington can apparently get out of any jam, on the golf course at least.

The Irishman needed to conjure up all of his short-game skills after he left himself in a tough spot Friday at the par-3 second at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. He had opened in 6-under 65 and was looking to build momentum, something that appeared to be slipping away after a poor tee shot at the second.

With his ball next to a tree, Harrington had to get creative. He took a stance with the ball well behind him and basically jabbed at it.

This is quite unlikely to produce anything more than a mediocre result. It turned out to be absolutely brilliant, as Harrington recovered to within five feet of the cup and would hole the putt for an incredible par save.

Here it is in all its glory:

Unfortunately, the Irishman could not build on that early up and down. He would shoot 1-over 72 and now sits nine back with 36 holes to play.

But it must give Harrington confidence that very few situations on the golf course can leave him without an option for escape.