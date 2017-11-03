Live blog: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Day 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule returns to the United States, as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 2-8 p.m.; Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

Friday, 2-8 p.m.; Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:50 a.m. ET): Round 1 is ongoing this morning, and as those groups finish up, the following round has started.

Jimmy Stanger has opened with a par and is 5 under with two to play in the first round. A birdie-birdie finish would make him the 18-hole leader. Otherwise, not much has happened so far this morning.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js