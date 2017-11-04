Complete coverage: 2017 Web.com Tour Q-School, second stage

The second stage of 2017 Web.com Tour Q-School takes place Oct. 31-Nov. 10 at five sites across the U.S.

We’ll keep track of the results as each site finishes, and provide you with information on notables who advanced to final stage, and those who didn’t.

Dothan, Ala.

Highland Oaks (Magnolia/Highlands), Dothan, Ala., Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 19 and ties

Medalist: Andrew Novak posts four sub-70 rounds for a 17-under total and a three-shot victory. The Mount Pleasant, S.C., product actually began his week 2 over through five thanks to three early bogeys, but an eagle and three birdies the rest of the round got him a 3-under 69. He was well on pace to victory after a second-round 66.

Novak is a former Wofford player who finished his college career in 2017. He won four times for the Terriers in his final two seasons and was the 2017 Southern Conference Golfer of the Year. He’s also the player who made a putt of 100-plus feet at an NCAA regional. He’ll now look to earn his Web.com Tour card at final stage.

Notables who advanced: Joaquin Niemann, the 18-year-old wunderkind from Chile, opens and closes with 67s to finish 14 under and cruise to final stage thanks to a solo second finish. The Chilean is the World Amateur No. 1 and has turned heads with a series of big performances at junior, amateur and pro events. He’s done so well that – combined with not scoring well enough on the TOEFL exam – he has set his sights on turning pro rather than attending the University of South Florida. He was exempt into second stage because of his No. 1 ranking and has now backed it up. If he does get a Web.com Tour card, we may seem him in pro golf then. … Former North Carolina golfer Carter Jenkins fires three sub-70 rounds to finish T-4 and advance with ease. … Kevin Hall, deaf since age 2, continue to prove his talent. The Cincinnati native actually opened in 77 and could only follow with 71, but a 66-68 finish rocketed him to T-10 at 6 under and allowed him to advance. Hall was the 2004 Big Ten individual champion at Ohio State and he’s competed in 18 PGA and Web.com Tour events combined. He’s looking for full status on Web for the first time. … Matthew Oshrine, who finished his career at Duke in 2017, moves on despite just one sub-par round. The Baltimore player who is still an amateur did so by firing a third-round 61! He finished the week in a tie for 10th at 6 under.

Notables who did not advance: Scott Kelly, a medalist at first stage, closes in 73 to finish the week at 2 under. That puts him one shot short of advancing to final stage. … Former Web.com Tour winner Bubba Dickerson fires a final-round 74 to come in at 1 under. Dickerson has 189 career Web.com Tour starts (and one win), but he hasn’t played a full schedule on the circuit since 2012. … Matt NeSmith, a former standout at South Carolina, closed admirably with 68-68, but his 77-75 start meant an even-par showing overall. That’s T-28 and three shots short of advancing. … Derek Bard never shoots a sub-par round this week and comes in a tie for 36th at 2 over. The former Virginia star lost the final at the 2015 U.S. Amateur and competed in the 2016 Masters and U.S. Open. … Gavin Hall also places T-36. The ex-Texas standout opened in 75 and closed in 74. … Jeff Sluman’s nephew, Trevor, finishes T-48 at 4 over to fall short. … Stewart Jolly still had a chance despite an opening 76, but he sunk all hope with a final-round 77 that dropped him to 5 over and a tie for 53rd. Jolly was a key member of LSU’s 2015 national title squad. … Aron Price is another Web.com Tour winner who fails to reach final stage. The Aussie is a one-time winner on the circuit and has 164 starts there overall. But he hasn’t had a full schedule on the Web.com Tour since 2015.

Murrieta, Calif.

Bear Creek GC, Murrieta, Calif., Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 20 and ties

Medalist: Wyndham Clark opens with a pair of 66s and shoots 17 under for the week to capture medalist honors by four shots. Clark is coming off a brilliant final season in college golf, a 2016-17 campaign that saw the Oregon transfer (from Oklahoma State) finish No. 1 in Golfweek‘s rankings. Here’s a more thorough look at Clark, who has found his game again after struggling with his mother’s death. He’s certainly got his mojo back and that allowed him to cruise to final stage.

Notables who advanced: John Oda, a first-stage medalist, was steady with three straight 70s but closed in 65 to put a stamp on a T-2 showing at 13 under. The Hawaii native revealed to Golfweek earlier this fall that he was skipping his senior season at UNLV to turn pro. The 2016-17 first-team All-American seems to be on a roll in the paid ranks. … Aussie Cameron Davis also ties for second at 13 under. The 22-year-old has never played in a Web.com Tour event, but his talent flashed when tied for 15th in his PGA Tour debut last fall at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. … Kevin Dougherty, a key player for Oklahoma State before ending his career there in 2014, finishes 10th at 8 under to move on. … Cameron Champ, the Texas A&M senior who broke out at the 2017 U.S. Open, moves on to final stage after a closing 68 puts him T-11 at 7 under. Champ has missed most of the Aggies’ fall events due to a combination of the Walker Cup and injury, but he remains one of the top prospects from this college class. Now that the amateur is on to final stage, the prospect of him turning pro in the middle of his senior season increases. … Gunn Yang, the 2014 U.S. Amateur champion, finishes the week in a tie for 11th at 7 under to advance. The former San Diego State golfer advanced to second stage in the first place thanks to a big final round at first stage getting him through on the number. … Michael Weaver, the runner-up at the 2012 U.S. Amateur, finishes T-11 at 7 under as well after a clutch final-round 65. … Max Homa, a standout at Cal like Weaver, also moves on after a T-15 showing at 6 under. Homa was the NCAA individual champion in 2013 but is looking to rebound from a 2016-17 PGA Tour season that saw him make just two cuts and earn under $20,000. … Ryan Yip also ties for 15th at 6 under, advancing despite a final-round 74. … Former UCLA golfer Lorens Chan moves on thanks to a T-17 showing at 5 under. .. Michael Putnam, a three-time Web.com Tour winner, reaches final stage on the number. Putnam opened in 76 but closed 68-69 to finish 4 under in a tie for 20th. Putnam has competed in a combined 300 PGA and Web.com Tour events.

Notables who did not advance: Tyler Aldridge fires a valiant 67 on the final day, only to come up one short of moving on at 3 under. … Cameron Wilson, the 2014 NCAA individual champion, finishes 69-71 but can only muster a 2-under showing. That puts him two short of advancing. … Jared du Toit medaled at first stage but shoots 69 in the final round just to come up four shots short. The former Arizona State player posts a tie for 37th at even par. Du Toit is the Canadian who held a share of the 54-hole lead at the RBC Canadian Open as an amateur in 2016. … Anthony Paolucci, Jordan Spieth’s former top rival in junior golf, ties for 44th at 1 over and fails to advance. … Parker McLachlin, who won a PGA Tour event in 2008, closes in 70. But that opening 79 helps relegate him to a T-52 showing at 5 over. … Corey Pereira, a former Washington standout, ties for 58th at 7 over with a 76-78 conclusion to his week. … Ted Purdy ties for 66th at 10 over. The 44-year-old has won on the PGA Tour and the Web.com Tour, but Purdy hasn’t had a full slate on either circuit since 2015.

Brooksville, Fla.

Southern Hills Plantation Club, Brooksville, Fla., Nov. 7-10

Notables in field: Trevor Cone, Chris Crawford, Cristobal Del Solar, Tommy Gainey, Jonathan Garrick, Dru Love, Jack Maguire, Jimmy Stanger, Hunter Stewart, Brendon Todd

McKinney, Texas

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, Nov. 7-10

Notables in field: Paul Barjon, Sam Burns, a-Tyler Collier, Sean Crocker, Nick Flanagan, Oliver Goss, Kurt Kitayama, Jake Knapp, Edward Loar, Max McGreevy, A.J. McInerney, Maverick McNealy, John Merrick, a-Nick Voke, Drew Weaver, a-Will Zalatoris

Plantation, Fla.

Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club, Plantation, Fla., Nov. 7-10

Notables in field: Olin Browne Jr., Steven Fox, Tadd Fujikawa, Matthew Goggin, a-Aman Gupta, Justin Hicks, Matt Hill, Greyson Sigg, Austen Truslow

