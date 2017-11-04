Donald Trump to play golf with Hideki Matsuyama, Japan PM at 2020 Olympics site

The site of the 2020 Olympics will be host Sunday to a high-powered golfing trio.

Donald Trump is embarking on a nearly two-week Asia tour, a trip that will include the president’s first official visit to Japan. And he’s going to get a special golfing experience early.

As multiple news outlets report, Trump, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Hideki Matsuyama will tee it up Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club – the host site of the 2020 Olympics (set for Tokyo).

Trump and Abe already have a golfing history together. The prime minster offered Trump a golden golf club as a gift after his election. The pair also played golf together already at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in February.

Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States! https://t.co/Fvjsac89qS https://t.co/OupKmRRuTI pic.twitter.com/smGrnWakWQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Matsuyama, meanwhile, will get his first crack at playing with Trump. The 25-year-old Japanese star has offered his thoughts on what to expect.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be good enough. But I hope to have fun so that it will be engraved in my memory,” Matsuyama said Friday at a tournament in Shanghai, according to the Japan Times. “I’ll do my best not to lose (to Trump).”

Kasumigaseki Country Club came under fire earlier this year for its ban on admitting women as full members. With Olympics organizers threatening to move to a different venue if this wasn’t changed, the club voted in March to allow women as full members.