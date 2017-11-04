Live blog: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule returns to the United States, as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (4:01 p.m. ET): Beau Hossler is now just two back. Spaun and Kraft are struggling, both falling back to 8 under. Hossler is 6 under after birdies at Nos. 2 and 7.

UPDATE NO. 2 (3:20 p.m. ET): Kraft bogeys No. 3 but so does Spaun. That means Kraft is still leading by one, at 10 under now.

UPDATE NO. 1 (3:10 p.m. ET): The leaders are off in Round 3, and Kelly Kraft has taken charge. Kraft birdies No. 2 to move one ahead of Spaun (who bogeyed No. 1) at 11 under. The pair has separated from the field as you can see with this leaderboard.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js