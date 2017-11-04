Round 1 complete at Golfweek International Junior Invitational

Jingzhi Deng leads the girls division and three are tied for the lead in the boys division after Round 1 of the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Saturday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Deng shot 4-under 67 at the South Course to take a 1-shot lead over the field. She shot 5 under on the front nine with three birdies and an eagle at the 370-yard, par-4 6th hole. Deng was 6 under through 17 but finished with a double-bogey 5 at the 170-yard, par-3 18th hole.

Anne Yu, Annie Kim, Chen Ching Tzu and Meiyi Yan are tied for second at 3 under, while Emily Hawkins is alone in sixth and two shots back at 2 under. Thin Wai Khaing is in seventh at 1 under, with only seven players breaking par on the afternoon.

In the boys division, Ian Peng, Jeremy Sisson and Tianyu Wu share the lead having all shot 1-under 69 on the North Course.

Peng finished with a birdie at the par-4 18th hole and had four total birdies on the day along with three bogeys. Sisson birdied No. 10 to get to 1 under and parred the final eight holes while Wu had two bogeys, one birdie and an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole.

Michael Thorbjornsen and Wang Wei-Hsuan are T-4 at even par, Keaton Veillette and Hiroshi Tai are T-6 at 1 over and six players are T-8 and just three shots back at 2 over.

Round 2 of the 36-hole, invite-only event begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m.