VIDEO: Tyrrell Hatton drills 25-foot birdie putt with a wedge

Tyrrell Hatton’s putter was left with a “slight deformation” after a frustrating bogey at 17 Saturday in Round 3 of the Turkish Airlines Open.

With his short-game options therefore limited on the 18th green, Hatton pulled a wedge and gave this 25-foot birdie putt a run.

Tyrrell Hatton just made a 25 foot birdie putt. With his wedge! pic.twitter.com/tjJftpYLi4 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 4, 2017

That’s an absolutely perfect line, the ball trailing off and falling gently into the center of the cup. Hatton put a great stroke on it and, honestly, it would be difficult to tell he used a wedge instead of a putter from that overhead view. Just looks like a routine birdie putt from that vantage point.

Your move, Justin Thomas.