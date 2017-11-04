VIDEO: Tyrrell Hatton drills 25-foot birdie putt with a wedge

Tyrrell Hatton’s putter was left with a “slight deformation” after a frustrating bogey at 17 Saturday in Round 3 of the Turkish Airlines Open.
With his short-game options therefore limited on the 18th green, Hatton pulled a wedge and gave this 25-foot birdie putt a run.
That’s an absolutely perfect line, the ball trailing off and falling gently into the center of the cup. Hatton put a great stroke on it and, honestly, it would be difficult to tell he used a wedge instead of a putter from that overhead view. Just looks like a routine birdie putt from that vantage point.
