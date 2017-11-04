Why Tiger Woods was actually upset he beat Stephen Ames 9 and 8

Tiger Woods gave one of the most memorable match-play beatdowns in the history of golf when he pummeled Stephen Ames, 9 and 8, in the Round of 64 at the 2006 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

It appears, though, that Woods was disappointed in that result.

In Woods’ wide-ranging podcast interview with Geno Auriemma, the legendary head coach of UConn women’s basketball, the subject of that match did come up.

While the beatdown came 11 years ago, Woods still remembers it vividly. There was no doubt about that as Auriemma told Woods that he’d beaten Ames, and was fumbling for the margin when his guest quickly intervened by simply saying: “9 and 8.”

Oh yeah, Tiger doesn’t forget.

It’s also similar to how he answered at the time of the match.

That victory lives on in golfing lore of course not just for the margin but why Woods was so fiery about it. Prior to the tournament, Ames made comments about Woods, telling reporters before their Round-of-64 match, “anything can happen, especially where he’s hitting the ball.”

Immediately after his huge win that day, Woods said he had been aware of Ames’ comments and when queried about his reaction to them, he had simply replied, “9 and 8.”

As for whether the comments fueled him, Woods added, “You might say that. As I said, 9 and 8.”

Eleven years later, Woods was slightly more effusive in how he took Ames’ words.

“I just think he didn’t all quite respect the way that I can play the game of golf,” Woods told Auriemma. “So I had to show him that I can still play.”

Yeah … he sure did. Woods hit all 10 greens in regulation that day and needed just 14 putts. He was essentially 7 under on the front nine that day at La Costa Resort and Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, Calif.

Woods would actually go on to lose in the Round of 16 that week, but he probably doesn’t count that as his biggest disappointment at that event.

As the 41-year-old told Auriemma, he wasn’t satisfied with a 9-and-8 trouncing of Ames.

“You have no idea how ticked I was that I missed that putt on the 10th hole to beat him 10 and 8,” Woods said.

It’s fun to remember just how high Woods’ standards were.