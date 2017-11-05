Henrik Stenson possibly suffered rib injury at wacky WGC promotional event

Henrik Stenson wants you to know he’s not Superman. And that may be why he’s sporting a potential season-ending injury.

The Swede revealed after the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open that he’s been dealing with a rib injury the last two weeks and that ailment puts into question his appearance in the final two events in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

As Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reports, Stenson believes he has a bone bruise. The Swede iterated that he hopes his rib will be good enough to go for the Hero World Challenge.

Clearly it has hampered him of late, as he could only muster a T-35 finish at Regnum Golf & Spa Resort. He did manage a T-2 showing the previous week at the WGC-HSBC Champions despite not being at his best physically.

The problem only grew tougher in Turkey.

“I was not 100 percent last week, but I guess the travel and the way things progressed it just got worse,” Stenson said. “It’s not been good and obviously I haven’t been able to do myself justice in terms of the golf.”

Apparently it might be more than that.

According to Golf Channel, Stenson suggested that the injury came during a WGC-HSBC Champions pre-tournament promotional stunt. The tournament is known for its creative and wacky tournament-week publicity presentations, and this year was no different.

Stenson was hoisted into the air in a harness, hovering above Hideki Matsuyama – who was “guarding” the trophy he had won in 2016.

Well it’s possible now that could be the source of Stenson’s rib predicament.

“I am not Superman given certain people thought I was Superman,” Stenson said. “If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean.”

The Swede said his schedule is pending at the moment, so he’s not officially out of the final two events in the 2017 European Tour season. But his presence there is now indeed in jeopardy.

Stenson is the defending Race to Dubai winner and is currently 11th in the 2017 standings.

Maybe something will work out here, but it would be a shame to see Stenson done on the European Tour in 2017. Especially after flying so high in Shanghai.