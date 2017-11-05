VIDEO: Justin Thomas honored at Alabama-LSU game with Wanamaker Trophy

Life is good for Justin Thomas.

He won five times on the PGA Tour in the 2016-17 season and captured his first major title at the PGA Championship. He then grabbed the FedEx Cup crown and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors. And he already has a victory in his follow-up campaign after winning the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in a playoff.

How could it get any better? Well, what happened Saturday night was pretty special.

Thomas was back in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to see the University of Alabama (his alma mater) take on LSU in a pivotal SEC game. The Crimson Tide entered the game 8-0 and No. 2 in the opening College Football Playoff rankings.

If that wasn’t enough to excite Bama fans, Thomas offered another compelling reason to get the energy up. The 24-year-old not only was in attendance at the game, but he was honored during a break in the action … with the Wanamaker Trophy from his PGA win right there.

Look at Thomas pumping up the crowd here. And now imagine him in a Ryder Cup someday soon (maybe 2018?). *Chills*

Thomas appeared to enjoy his Tuscaloosa trip and rightfully so, as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 24-10 win to move to 9-0.

I️ love me some Alabama football #RTR #TGF A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in football in nine years this season. Thomas is no stranger to a quest for a national championship, as he helped lead the Crimson Tide to one in men’s golf in 2013.

Whatever happens from here in the Crimson Tide’s season on the gridiron, the year(-plus) of Justin Thomas continues.