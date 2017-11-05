Michelle Wie finishes strong in Japan after broken woods saga

Michelle Wie’s Asian swing took a strange turn when she discovered in Japan that her driver, 3-wood and 5-wood had been badly damaged.

The Toto Japan Classic was Wie’s fourth consecutive tournament in Asia, following South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia. The faces of Wie’s Callaway clubs were so badly damaged, one can only assume from all the travel, that they required immediate replacements. Wie admitted that it took a few days to build back trust with her new metal woods, even though each club was built to the previous specs.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Wie. “They get dinged up a little bit throughout the year traveling so much, or maybe it’s my huge biceps.”

Wie returned to the LPGA six weeks after having an emergency appendectomy at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. She flew to South Korea only three days after hitting full shots. She’s now four weeks into a six-week stretch of competition. In Japan, Wie rebounded from an opening 76 with rounds of 65-70 over the weekend.

Next up: Blue Bay LPGA on China’s Hainan Island.