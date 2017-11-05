What Patrick Cantlay said after winning the Shriners Open

Patrick Cantlay earned his first PGA Tour win Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

This is of course a monumental victory, as Cantlay is a potential future superstar. The fact that he already has his first PGA Tour win at age 25 after all the turmoil he’s been through is pretty remarkable. (For more on the battles the former wunderkind has been through to reach this moment, go here.)

Below is what he had to say after the triumph:

On how he feels about winning his first PGA Tour event:

“It feels good to be doing what I feel like I was born to do and what I practiced to do for such a long time.”

On what the win means after the personal struggles he’s been through:

“I had so many lows. To all the hard work that I did, it’s just so different from where I was that it’s hard to describe the feeling.”

On what he was looking for at the beginning of the day:

“Really easy at the start. I felt like I needed to go out there and make a bunch of birdies. I was trying to get to 12 or 13 under, I thought that would be close. But with the wind coming, obviously it was a little different end to the tournament.”

On that gutsy 4-iron shot he hit on the second playoff hole:

“I really only had one shot if I wanted to go for the green. A low cut 4-iron, just keep it out of the water. I didn’t want to lay up. I figured Alex (Cejka) would make par, so I just hit the only shot that I had.”

On whether he ever thought about quitting the game amidst struggles:

“There’s not a lot of give up in me. I never really thought about giving it up. I thought maybe there was a chance my back would never feel good enough to play again, but fortunately I feel great. I have a good program, I’ve figured out a way to feel good all the time. It’s all good, happy to be playing.”

More on trying to deal with back issues and persevering through struggles:

“There were times that I didn’t know if my back was going to get better to where I could play golf with no pain. I knew I had 10 events on a medical (exemption), I knew I for sure would play at some point, I wasn’t just going to leave ’em hanging. … But there were some really low times, and I’d say I’m better because of it, as tough as those moments were.”

On whether he feels he’s behind his other highly talented peers:

“I don’t feel like I’m behind the 8-ball. It feels like someone put the pause button on. But I feel like I picked up right where I left off, I was playing good before. I feel like this year has been really good. I don’t feel like I’m behind the 8-ball with those guys. It’s been great to see those guys play well … I felt like I’ve always been right there with those guys. Looking forward to working hard and hopefully having some battles with them in the future.

On his future goals:

“I want to be the best player in the world and I want to win a bunch of tournaments. I feel like if that’s not what you’re out here for, you shouldn’t be out here.”

On how prioritizing health got him to this point:

“I knew that I’d be able to get to where I wanted to be if I felt healthy. If I felt like I didn’t have pain and I could practice and prepare for tournaments. I know how to practice and prepare for tournaments, if I can do what I want, I feel like I can play well and compete with anybody. … My main goal was just to get 100 percent healthy and I knew that if I could get 100 percent healthy, everything else would take care of itself.”

Here’s his full winner’s press conference: