Live blog: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule returns to the United States, as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 3-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel, 3-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR RADIO: 2-7 p.m.

2-7 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (2:12 p.m. ET): J.J. Spaun birdies the first to move to 10 under, and he gets back the solo lead.

He and Beau Hossler have both since parred the second. Spaun is -10, and Hossler is -9.

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:38 p.m. ET): The leaders are under an hour from teeing off. So far, nothing too notable going on in groups already out there. Ernie Els is within six at 3 under after an opening birdie.

