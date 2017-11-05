Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, Shiners Hospitals for Children Open

Patrick Cantlay's Scotty Cameron putter David Dusek/Golfweek

Equipment

The clubs Patrick Cantlay used to win the 2017 Shiners Hospitals for Children Open:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 73X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 70X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 714 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

