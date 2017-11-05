Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, Shiners Hospitals for Children Open

The clubs Patrick Cantlay used to win the 2017 Shiners Hospitals for Children Open:
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 73X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 70X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 714 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
