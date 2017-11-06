Cameron Champ turns pro, will debut at OHL Classic

Last summer at the U.S. Open, Cameron Champ wowed the golf world with his freakishly long drives. The 22-year-old Texas A&M standout averaged 337.3 yards off the tee that week at Erin Hills, leading the field in driving distance, and ended up not only making the cut but finishing T-32.

That was when thoughts of turning pro early first entered Champ’s mind.

“Before the U.S. Open, I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Champ told Golf Digest. “But when I made the cut at Erin Hills, that changed the whole game plan.”

This week Champ will make his pro debut.

Champ will forego his final semester of eligibility in College Station, Texas, and tee it up in the PGA Tour’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba on a sponsor exemption.

After that, he’ll focus on final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School. Champ received an exemption into second stage because of his U.S. Open finish, and then last week tied for 11th at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, Calif. All qualifiers for final stage secure at least conditional status on the Web.com Tour for next season.

Champ’s start in Mexico will be his second PGA Tour start of the fall. He missed the cut at the Safeway Open in his native Northern California. (Champ was born in Sacramento.)

Because of the Safeway start and Champ’s appearance in the Walker Cup, Champ made just one appearance for the Aggies this fall. According to Golf Digest, Champ plans to complete his degree in sports management through online classes this spring.

Texas A&M is ranked second in the country, according to Golfweek, and won three of its four events – all of which came without Champ in the lineup.

Still, there’s no denying that Champ is a special talent.

“He’s basically at the point where he’s like the U.S. military,” Champ’s instructor, Sean Foley, told Golfweek at Erin Hills. “He’s just weaponized.”

Foley also likened Champ to decorated Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt because of Champ’s eye-popping ball speed (198 mph, 10 mph more than the fastest on the PGA Tour last season).

Now that Champ has turned pro, he’s ready to run.