Chase Koepka earns European Tour card via Challenge Tour

Chase Koepka’s decision to follow in his brother’s footsteps has earned him a card for next year’s European Tour. The younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka was one of the top 15 players on the European Challenge Tour money list who earned playing rights for the 2018 Tour.

The 23-year-old finished ninth on the money list with €123,570 (approx. $143,000) in earnings from 18 events on Europe’s junior circuit.

The Jupiter, Fla., native posted five top-5s, including runner-up finishes in the Italian Challenge Open by Lyoness and the Kazakhstan Open. He lost the latter in a playoff to Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen, who topped the Challenge Tour Order of Merit. However, the €49,500 (approx. $57,000) Koepka earned guaranteed him his place on next year’s European Tour.

Koepka, a University of South Florida graduate, signed off his European Challenge Tour season by finishing 33rd in the NBO Golf Classic Grand Final.

Brooks Koepka joined the Challenge Tour in 2012 after graduating from Florida State. He won the Challenge de Catalunya, but finished 43rd on the money list and failed to graduate to the main tour. He had no problems the next season. Brooks won three Challenge Tour events in 2013 to gain automatic promotion to the main tour. He won the 2014 Turkish Airlines Open to finish eighth on the money list, but gave up his membership when he earned his 2015 PGA Tour card.

Chase could make his first start for the 2018 season as early as the Hong Kong Open later this month. He is currently fourth reserve for that event.

Other notables to earn cards through the Challenge Tour top 15 include Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult. He gained a lot of attention in the 2015 Nordea Masters when he became only only the third amateur in European history to take a 36-hole lead. Kinhult placed fourth on the Challenge Tour rankings.

England’s Steven Brown finished 12th. Brown won the 2011 English Amateur Championship and was a member of the victorious 2011 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team.

Scotland’s Bradley Neil, the 2014 British Amateur champion, took the 15th and last card.

