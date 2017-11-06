Jason Day not missing birth of 3rd child, even if it means skipping June's U.S. Open

Jason Day and his wife, Ellie, announced last week that the couple is expecting their third child, and that the baby is due in June.

Of course, that puts Day’s status for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in question.

While the exact due date is not known, Day recently told the Australian Associated Press that if the date conflicts with the June 14-17 major championship, the baby will come first.

“Although I’ve had some good results at the U.S. Open, Ellie and I are really excited about our third child and I want to be there to support her,” Day said.

“I’m not missing the birth.”

Should Day, 29, miss the U.S. Open, it will be the second time he has missed a major for baby reasons. In 2012, Day pulled out of the British Open to be with Ellie and their newborn son, Dash, who is now 5. (The Days also have a daughter, Lucy, who is almost 2.)

“Once we know the due date, I would have to see what my options are,” Day said. “If the baby arrives in the lead up, I may be able to get to the U.S. Open in time.”

Day will return to action at the Australian Open later this month, but opted last week to withdraw from December’s Hero World Challenge.