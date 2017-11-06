Lexi Thompson leads in CME Race to the Globe standings

The LPGA’s Asian swing comes to an end this week, which means it’s the last chance for players to qualify to win the $1 million bonus. The top 12 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings at the end of the Blue Bay LPGA event in China will have a mathematical chance to win the cash prize.

Former World No. 1 Lydia Ko currently stands in 12th with 2,187 points, 98 more than Sei Young Kim. In-Kyung Kim, a three-time winner this season, sits in 14th. There will be a points reset before the Naples, Fla., finale.

The top five on the list after the final round in China will control their own destiny, meaning a win at the CME Group Tour Championship Nov. 19 would secure the prize.

The current top five: 1. Lexi Thompson 2. So Yeon Ryu 3. Sung Hyun Park 4. Brooke Henderson 5. Shanshan Feng.

Park and Feng, who won last week, are in the field at Blue Bay.

Last year, Ariya Jutanugarn won the $1 million prize in addition to the Rolex Player of the Year and money titles. Lydia Ko won the inaugural CME Globe in 2014 as a rookie and again in 2015.

CME Race to the Globe Standings