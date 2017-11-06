Sisson, Chen win titles at Golfweek International Junior

Final leaderboard

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Jeremy Sisson is a high school senior who up to now has flown quietly beneath the radar of many college coaches. His performance this past weekend in the Golfweek International Junior Invitational, though, may influence some of those coaches to re-open their recruiting for next season.

Riding a hot wedge and a newly-discovered discipline off the tee, Sisson posted rounds of 69-66 to shoot 5-under 135 in beating Michael Thorbjornsen by one shot at Innisbrook Resort’s North Course.

“I’m not committed to any college,” said Sisson, a resident of Skaneateles, N.Y. ,and currently a student at the Junior Players Golf Academy in Hilton Head Island, S.C. “I started with college (recruiting) in the middle of my junior year – I didn’t really think about it that much up to then. I’ve developed a lot since then.”

Sisson has developed enough to outlast the No. 41 ranked boys player (Thorbjornsen) in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and a field loaded with other highly-ranked players. Himself ranked No. 513, Sisson has positioned himself quite nicely the past several events in garnering some well-deserved attention. His two rounds at Innisbrook pushed his string of consecutive competitive rounds at par or better to seven that include a 10th-place finish at the Billy Horschel Junior Championship and runner-up finish at the Hilton Head Junior Shootout.

But winning at Innisbrook signaled a coming-out party of sorts for Sisson, who was forced to tame his usual aggressiveness in favor of a more cerebral approach to the North Course’s tight fairways and microscopic greens. Hitting driver just twice in the final round, Sisson opted for his trusty 3-iron off the tee to set him up with some comfortable wedge shots easily parlayed into multiple birdies.

“I don’t like (keeping the driver in the bag), but since I love that 3-iron so much it didn’t bother me as much,” Sisson said. “It’s my favorite club off the tee. I hit the driver three times in the first round and in this round I hit it twice. I never would have done that before.”

Innisbrook’s tight fairways demanded Sisson play most holes with the 3-iron he says he can hit 240 yards of carry. That helped him to a birdie-birdie start in the final round as he hit a 9-iron to 10 feet then a 58-degree wedge to three feet. After two bogeys on the next two holes, Sisson found the water at No. 5, but was able to scramble to save par by sinking a 25-footer and keep him just one shot off Thorbjornsen, who played the first six holes in 3-under from the group ahead.

“I had no clue (about Thorbjornsen’s play in front),” Sisson said. “I assumed somebody else was playing really well. Someone at the academy knew of (Thorbjornsen) and how good he was – You know anything can happen so you know every shot counts.

“I was just trying to settle myself down because I know I’m hitting it well. I didn’t want to lose the tournament by making bad decisions.”

At the sharp dogleg par-5 eighth, Sisson again found trouble when he blasted his 5-wood way right. His recovery shot went through the fairway and his approach over the green. Calmly, Sisson saved his par and pulled even with Thorbjornsen.

A wedge to one foot at No. 10 set up a birdie, then a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th had him in the lead. On No. 14, a 390-yard par-4 with water protecting a heavily-sloped green, Sisson rolled in a 45-foot bomb for birdie that sent shockwaves through the field.

When he saved par from the bunker at 17, he had no idea how big that moment was at the time. Thorbjornsen had birdied 14 and 16 and would fire a 4-under-par 66, meaning Sisson’s final 14 holes in bogey-free 4-under were critical.

“My goal coming into this season at JPGA was to win this tournament,” Sisson said. “We worked towards figuring out what shots I can play and what’s consistent, so we stuck with the fade because that’s what worked.

“I’ve been playing well so it feels good have my game finally come together. With my tee shots, I’ve eliminated the big number by avoiding the big misses. I’m a very aggressive player – I realy like going for every green and taking my driver out on every hole, but I’m understanding golf management better.”

Thorbjornsen, a resident of Wellesley, Mass., finished alone in second at 70-66—136 followed by Singapore’s Hiroshi Tai (71-68—139) and Taiwan’s Wang Wei-Hsuan (70-69—139).

Rounding out the top 5 were Lake Mary, Fla.’s Johnny Bai (73-68—141) and Rome, Italy’s Simone Colozza (72-69—141).

Chen defends her title in Girls division

Ching-Tzu Chen became the first player to successful defend a title in the Golfweek International Junior Invitational since current LPGA Tour player Stephanie Meadow accomplished the feat in 2009.

Chen, a Taiwan national and a junior at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., shot a 7-under-par 68-67—135 at Innisbrook Resort’s South Course in defeating Jingzhi Deng by one shot. She needed to sink a nasty downhill 4-foot breaker on the last hole to seal the victory.

“There was a lot of pressure (on the final putt),” Chen said. “It feels really good to defend a championship.”

From a golfing standpoint, the year since her 2016 International win at Walt Disney World has been less than memorable. Working on her language skills and struggling between golf and academics in a new country, Chen failed to win any championships. That all changed Sunday.

“During the year, I tried a lot of things,” Chen said. “The most important thing is the way I practice – I try to challenge myself more in practice, try to put more pressure on myself so when you’re playing in a tournament you will not get afraid.”

Undaunted by the pressure not only to defend her title, but simply win in general, Chen started the final round one shot behind Deng then made birdies at 1 and 3 to take the early lead, which would go back and forth the entire day.

Chen made birdie at 5, but suffered bogeys at 4 and 9 while Deng made double bogey at the ninth to put the two players tied into the 10th. Birdies at 11, 13 and 14 put Deng two shots in front, but Chen was making no mistakes and keeping the pressure on.

After missing a golden opportunity for birdie at the 14th when she missed a 10-footer, Chen kept her composure at the par-5 15th. Playing conservatively unlike the day before, Chen laid up to 80 yards on her second shot then hit her approach to one foot, setting up and easy birdie and 2-shot swing against Deng, who made bogey on the hole.

“On No. 14 I thought maybe I don’t have the chance to win the championship, then I changed my mind,” said Chen, who at that moment willed herself from dejected to determined.

At the 170-yard par-3 16th, Chen drilled a 6-iron to 12 feet and followed that up with a successful birdie putt and the outright lead she would not relinquish. On the closing nine, Chen played bogey-free 3-under to seal the victory.

“My iron shots into the greens were my best part,” Chen said. “The last two days I tried to avoid spots where it was easy to make bogey or worse and focus more on which part is easier to get a birdie.”

Firing away from the trouble and embracing a higher comfort level under pressure, Chen carded birdie on 12 of the 36 holes this week and held off a field that included 10 players ranked in the top-100 of Golfweek/Sagarin.

Deng, a resident of Beijing, China and currently ranked No. 197, finished alone in second place with rounds of 67-69—136.

Seoul, South Korea’s Annie Kim (ranked No. 119), posted five birdies through the first 13 holes and held the lead at that point before bogeys at 14 and 16 sent her to a third-place finish with a score of 68-69—137.

Rounding out the top 5 were White Plains, Md.’s Bailey Davis (No. 234) at 71-70—141 and Japan’s Kotona Izumida (No. 63) at 74-67—141.

South Korea’s YoonMin Han fired the round of the tournament Sunday with seven birdies en route to a 65 and sixth-place finish at 142.

Scores

Golfweek International Junior Invitational

Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.

Par 70/71, Nov. 4-5

BOYS (NORTH COURSE/PAR 70)

Jeremy Sisson 69-66–135 Michael Thorbjornsen 70-66–136 Hiroshi Tai 71-68–139 Wang Wei-Hsuan 70-69–139 Johnny Bai 73-68–141 Simone Colozza 72-69–141 Clay Stirsman 72-70–142 Ian Peng 69-73–142 Tianyu Wu 69-73–142 Egor Zotov 72-71–143 Alexandre Liu 72-71–143 Zubin Chandra 74-69–143 Clayton Tribus 75-69–144 Keaton Veillette 71-74–145 Jack O’Donnell 73-72–145 Pieter DeGroot 75-70–145 Pyae Phyo Thu 73-72–145 William Parker 74-71–145 Artem Yalovenko 72-74–146 Brandon McBride 74-72–146 George Duangmanee 73-73–146 T. Andrew DiPetrillo 75-71–146 Takafumi Shimoji 75-71–146 Ryan Pongrac 76-70–146 Aidan McCloskey 72-75–147 Carson Bacha 74-73–147 Dean Naime 75-72–147 Niels Schmidlin 75-72–147 Thomas Pfoestl 77-70–147 Ty Sullivan 75-73–148 William Hartford 74-74–148 Taiki MIshima 77-71–148 Jackson Chandler 76-72–148 Aaron Du 73-76–149 Matthew Yamin 79-70–149 Hank Lierz 77-73–150 Matthew Pulgini 76-74–150 Zack Hopkins 77-73–150 Shiv Kaura 74-77–151 David Hu 83-68–151 Gabriel Restrepo 77-74–151 Guillermo Casares 76-75–151 Yuxuan Song 75-77–152 Christian Dyas 79-73–152 Diego Buttironi 76-77–153 Dongjin Park 76-77–153 John Updike 79-74–153 Lucas Scherf 77-76–153 Christian Wentzel 79-75–154 Danny Nguyen 73-81–154 Jack Hughes 76-78–154 Zesen Hu 73-81–154 Eric Berggren 74-80–154 Evan Owan 74-80–154 Jason Quinlan 74-80–154 Gregory Shen 76-78–154 Andrew Choi 76-79–155 Taichi Kunieda 76-79–155 John Daly 76-79–155 Natheethorn Teacharuangchit 75-81–156 Will Ellegard 79-77–156 Luis Felipe Forero 78-79–157 Kuangyu Chen 81-76–157 Jacob Tarkany 79-79–158 Wonjun Choi 79-79–158 Jack Tucker 74-85–159 Morgan Tournemire 81-78–159 Tannor Nairn 78-81–159 Ugen Dorji 77-82–159 Nolan Forsman 79-81–160 A.J. Gilpin 83-78–161 Mikus Ming 77-84–161 Johnny Bush 83-79–162 Arthur Draijer 88-75–163 Dominic Carrera 83-81–164 Joshua Braverman 79-85–164 Tyden Wilson 85-79–164 Yuvraajbir Singh Sodhi 86-78–164 Shuang (Tony) Liu 81-84–165 Yujun Chen 86-91–177

