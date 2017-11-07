2017-18 PGA Tour schedule

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
JERSEY CITY, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Justin Thomas of the U.S. Team and Jordan Spieth of the U.S. Team speak to the media during a press conference during the Sunday singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Here is a look at the upcoming 2017-18 schedule on the PGA Tour and some other notable golf events elsewhere:

November 2017

Nov. 8-11 — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China
Nov. 9-12 — PGA of America: 41st National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club
Nov. 9-12 — PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 9-12 — European Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player GC, Sun City, South Africa
Nov. 10-12 — PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix
Nov. 13-15 — PGA of America: PGA Jones Cup at PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Nov. 16-19 — PGA of America: PGA Junior League Golf National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Nov. 16-19 — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Ga.
Nov. 16-19 — LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort (Tiburon GC), Naples, Fla.
Nov. 16-19 — European Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Jumeriah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Nov. 30-Dec. 3 — PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

December 2017

Dec. 8-10 — PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

January 2018

Jan. 4-7, 2018 — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Jan. 8-14 — PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
Jan 15-21 — PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA WEST/La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.
Jan. 22-26 — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, Calif.
Jan. 29-Feb. 4 — PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

February 2018

Feb 8-11 — PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Spyglass, Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Feb. 12-18 — PGA Tour: Genesis Open, The Riveria Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif
Feb. 22-25 — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 2018

Mar. 1-4 — World Golf Championships: Mexico Championship, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
Mar. 1-4 — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open,  Coco Beach Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Mar. 8-11 — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, Palm Harbor, Fla.
Mar. 15-18 — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando
Mar. 22-25 — PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
Mar. 22-25 — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, D.R.
Mar. 29-Apr. 1 — PGA Tour: Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, Houston

April 2018

Apr. 5-8 — Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
Apr. 11-15 — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Apr. 19-22 — PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
Apr. 26-29 — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans

May 2018

May 3-6 — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
May 10-13 — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verde Beach, Fla
May 16-20 — PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, Texas
May 24-27 — PGA Tour: DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
May 31-Jun. 3 — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

June 2018

Jun. 7-10 — PGA Tour: FexEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
Jun. 14-17 — USGA: U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
Jun. 21-24 — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
Jun. 28-July 1 — PGA Tour: The National, Course TBA

July 2018

July 5-8 — PGA Tour: The Greenbrier Classic, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
July 11-15 — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
July 19-22 — R&A: The Open Championship, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland
July 19-22 — PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, TBA
June 26-July 1, 2018 — LPGA Tour: 64th KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Kildeer, Ill.
July 26-29 — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

August 2018

Aug. 2-5 — PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational,  Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
Aug. 2-5 — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship,  Montreux Golf and Country Club, Reno, Nev.
Aug. 6-12, 2018 — PGA of America: 100th PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.
Aug. 16-19 — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
Aug. 23-26 — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, The Ridgewood Country Club, Ridgewood, N.J.
Aug. 31-Sept. 3 — PGA Tour: Dell Technologies Championship, TPC Boston, Boston

September 2018

Sept. 6-9 — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
Sept. 20-23 — PGA Tour: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta,
Sept. 25-30 — PGA of America/European Tour: 42nd Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris, France

Future Events of Note

May 2019 — 101st PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, N.Y.
June 20-23, 2019 — 65th KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.
May 2020 — 102nd PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
2020 — 43rd Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Haven, Wisconsin
May 2021 — 103rd PGA Championship, Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, S.C.
May 2022 — 104th PGA Championship, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, N.J.
2022 — 44th Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy
May 2023 — 105th PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y.
2024 — 45th Ryder Cup, Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, N.Y.

