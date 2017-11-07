2017-18 PGA Tour schedule

Latest
Fashion 19m ago
Antigua's Spring 2018 women's golf collection a unique play on several trends
Antigua is utilizing several trends for Spring 2018 with its women’s clothing collection. “The Spring 2018 Antigua (…)
Equipment 26m ago
The Back Story: Ping True Roll putter insert
“Overnight success” is an overused term. Entrepreneurs, actors, athletes and people in all walks of life usually put in years (…)
PGA Tour 45m ago
How to watch the PGA Tour OHL Classic at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour makes returns to Mexico this week with the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Here is how to watch the event on TV and some other (…)
PGA Tour 56m ago
Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help. From picks to (…)
PGA Show 9hr ago
President Trump's golf game includes big-name pros, plenty of controversy
One year after his election, President Trump’s golf game continues to attract lots of attention – whether he likes it or (…)
LPGA Tour 21hr ago
Sung Hyun Park 1st LPGA Tour rookie to reach No. 1 ranking
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sung Hyun Park of South Korea has become the first LPGA Tour rookie to reach No. 1 in the world. Park replaced So (…)
PGA Tour 1d ago
Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour is heading to Mexico for its second to last event of the fall season, the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. El Camaleon Golf Course in (…)
PGA Tour 1d ago
Jason Day not missing birth of 3rd child, even if it means skipping June's U.S. Open
Jason Day and his wife, Ellie, announced last week that the couple is expecting their third child, and that the baby is due in June. Of (…)
LPGA Tour 1d ago
Lexi Thompson leads in CME Race to the Globe standings
The LPGA’s Asian swing comes to an end this week, which means it’s the last chance for players to qualify to win the $1 million bonus. (…)
Junior 1d ago
Sisson, Chen win titles at Golfweek International Junior
Final leaderboard • • • PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Jeremy Sisson is a high school senior who up to now has flown quietly beneath the radar (…)
Comments