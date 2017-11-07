Antigua's Spring 2018 women's golf collection a unique play on several trends

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Antigua is utilizing several trends for Spring 2018 with its women’s clothing collection.

“The Spring 2018 Antigua ladies golf collection is a unique play on several trends in the sportswear market,” said Ron McPherson, CEO of Antigua. “By constantly monitoring high-fashion trends, we determine which are relevant to golf and seem to have some longevity in the marketplace.”

The 2018 collection features three major trends:

Holographic Effects

Textile prints, trims, accessories and even hair and nail color all utilize some form of a hologram. Some manifest as a true multi-color holographic effect, while others offer a more subtle combination of light bright shades that give the appearance of a prism light spectrum.

Holograms bring flashbacks of the late 80s and early 90s fashion, but today’s versions are less plastic looking and more organic in feel. Instead of creating fabrics that appear holographic, designers have been using foil prints, screen prints and heat transfers. All are soft against the body and allude to the effect of a sunset, both simultaneously calming and visually stunning.

Color mixture

Another major trend is mixing deep vibrant colors with soft bright colors. Overall, color plays a key role in how a collection is merchandised for both buyers and end customers. This new collection includes two color palettes, providing endless merchandising options. One color palette groups bold vibrant colors, including boysenberry, cherry, poseidon, spearmint and sunflower. The alternative palette features softer bright shades such as mandarin, oceanside, meringue, iris and rose. This color-on-color trend makes what was once a basic polo suddenly appear original and contemporary.

Several styles in the collection mix colors from both palettes, in which each deep shade is mixed with a soft shade. The soft color takes the bold color down a notch and makes it feel both modern and wearable.

Patterns and prints

Previously prints were seen as over-the-top, but now it’s difficult to find a ladies’ golf line that doesn’t have multiple versions of an all-over print. The 2018 line includes a few printed styles that appeal across Antigua’s customer base. Some styles feature an all-over printed pattern, others just a small detail, such as a printed side inset. Prints have remained geometric in style, embodied by abstract artwork, and are overall symmetrical in feel.