Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Pat Perez. Don’t usually like going with the defending champion, but Perez is such a good fit on this course. Plus, he’s been great over his last six starts, not finishing worse than T-24.

Pat Perez. Don’t usually like going with the defending champion, but Perez is such a good fit on this course. Plus, he’s been great over his last six starts, not finishing worse than T-24. Also like: Charles Howell III and Chez Reavie. Howell is a horse for the course this week with six top-20s in his last seven Mayakoba trips. Love how Reavie fits this layout and he’s been playing nicely, too, with five straight top-25s worldwide.

Charles Howell III and Chez Reavie. Howell is a horse for the course this week with six top-20s in his last seven Mayakoba trips. Love how Reavie fits this layout and he’s been playing nicely, too, with five straight top-25s worldwide. Sleeper: Bryson DeChambeau. Impressed me with his tee-to-green game last week in Vegas. Streaky player, so ride him while he’s hot.

Bryson DeChambeau. Impressed me with his tee-to-green game last week in Vegas. Streaky player, so ride him while he’s hot. DraftKings bargain: Beau Hossler ($6,900). No-brainer. He should be on every roster this week.

Beau Hossler ($6,900). No-brainer. He should be on every roster this week. Fade: Russell Knox. T-37 or better every year here since 2012, including a T-2 in 2015 and third-place showing last year. But he’s a huge risk as he’s failed to finish better than T-28 23 times in last 25 worldwide starts. No thanks.

• • •

Kevin Casey