Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Pat Perez. Don’t usually like going with the defending champion, but Perez is such a good fit on this course. Plus, he’s been great over his last six starts, not finishing worse than T-24.
- Also like: Charles Howell III and Chez Reavie. Howell is a horse for the course this week with six top-20s in his last seven Mayakoba trips. Love how Reavie fits this layout and he’s been playing nicely, too, with five straight top-25s worldwide.
- Sleeper: Bryson DeChambeau. Impressed me with his tee-to-green game last week in Vegas. Streaky player, so ride him while he’s hot.
- DraftKings bargain: Beau Hossler ($6,900). No-brainer. He should be on every roster this week.
- Fade: Russell Knox. T-37 or better every year here since 2012, including a T-2 in 2015 and third-place showing last year. But he’s a huge risk as he’s failed to finish better than T-28 23 times in last 25 worldwide starts. No thanks.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Zach Johnson. This has been a great venue for players of ZJ’s ilk – as in those who lack distance off the tee (Graeme McDowell and John Huh have won this event in the last five years). This is Johnson’s first appearance here, but I think he’ll really like this course. He’s also been playing well of late, opening his 2017-18 campaign with a T-13 at Shriners. It’s about time Johnson makes some noise again.
- Also like: Graeme McDowell and Charles Howell III. McDowell won this event in a playoff two years ago and is coming back into form after a T-10 at Shriners. Howell combines promising form with a course horse resume. He’s posted top 20s in his last two starts on Tour, and as for his record at this event, here’s a rundown of his last seven starts at Mayakoba (from most recent to oldest): T7-T17-MC-T6-T16-T13-T20. Yeah, I’m buying a lot of Howell stock this week!
- Sleeper: Smylie Kaufman. It may’ve been one flash, but it was a big one when Kaufman tied for fourth at Sanderson Farms last month. I’ll take a flyer on him, as I believe his game is on the verge of returning.
- DraftKings bargain: Beau Hossler ($6,900). He’s finished top 10 in his last two starts – including sharing the 54-hole lead last week – and has all the talent in the world. Absolute robbery that he’s down at $6,900. Can’t snatch him fast enough.
- Fade: Russell Knox. He’ll probably get a lot of looks this week with a third here in 2016 and a playoff loss in 2015. But form trumps course history, and Knox’s game just isn’t there at the moment.
Comments