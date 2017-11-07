Henrik Stenson says HSBC stunt wasn't cause of rib injury

Last week Henrik Stenson revealed he was battling a rib injury that could end his season – and hinted that he may have injured it in a promotional stunt prior to the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

“I am not Superman given certain people thought I was Superman,” Stenson said last week. “If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean.”

But now, Stenson has said that he believes the injury was not caused by the event in China, where he was hoisted into the air while wearing a harness. He also said that the injury might only keep him out of this week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, not the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai as previously reported.

“My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them,” Stenson wrote via Instagram. “I was pleased to help promote the HSBC Champions and to continue my string of success at the event, and I was never forced to do anything.

“HSBC is a great sponsor to golf worldwide and I am not happy to see them being made responsible for my withdrawal.”