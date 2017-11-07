How to watch the PGA Tour OHL Classic at Mayakoba

The PGA Tour makes returns to Mexico this week with the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Here is how to watch the event on TV and some other interesting information about this week’s event.

TV schedule: Golf Channel, Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Golf course: El Camaleon Golf Club (Greg Norman design) par 71, 7,039 yards

Purse: $7.1 million.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream, Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m..

Notables: Ernie Els, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Pat Perez

Pairings of note:

Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley: Thursday – 10th tee, 7:30 a.m.; Friday – 1st tee, 12 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Patrick Reed: Thursday -10th tee, 7:40 a.m.; Friday – 1st tee, 12:10 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson: Thursday – 1st tee, 12 p.m.; Friday – 10th tee, 7:30 a.m.

Pat Perez, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell: Thursday -1st tee, 12:10 p.m.; Friday – 10th tee, 7:40 a.m.

(All times Eastern)