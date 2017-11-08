2018 PGA Tour Champions schedule set

The PGA Tour Champions schedule for 2018 features two new events and will conclude again with Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The Tour will contest 27 events in three countries and 20 states, with total prize money of $56.6 million.

Seven PGA Tour winners will turn 50 in 2018 and begin play on PGA Tour Champions, topped by 2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke. He competed in five Ryder Cups and captained the 2016 European Team to victory and turns 50 on Aug. 14. This year’s rookie class also includes Dudley Hart, Chris DiMarco, Robert Gamez and Brent Geiberger.

The Ally Challenge during the week of Sept. 10-16 marks a PGA Tour return to Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich. The Sanford International will be held the following week at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In addition to the new tournaments in Grand Blanc and Sioux Falls, the Tour will welcome two new title sponsors to the 2018 schedule – Exact Sciences in Tucson, Ariz., and Rapiscan (Biloxi, Miss.).

The season will begin with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, set for the week of January 15-20 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs will feature a 72-player field for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course (Oct. 15-21), a 54-player field for the PowerShares QQQ Championship at Sherwood Country Club (Oct. 22-28) and a 36-player field for the season finale at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, which returns to Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 5-11) for a second consecutive year.

Bernhard Langer is the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup winner.

The five major championships on PGA TOUR Champions start with the Regions Tradition, which returns to Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., May 14-20. The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship happens the following week at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Mich., for the fourth time in the last seven years.

The final three major championships of 2018 will again be held during a five-week stretch in the summer, beginning with the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo., the week of June 25-July 1. The Constellation Senior Players Championship will move to Illinois for the first time the week of July 9-15, with Exmoor Country Club outside of Chicago set to host the year’s fourth major.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex will be held on the Old Course at St. Andrews for the first time the week of July 23-29.