How to get into 2018 Masters without a ticket - and be paid for it

So you got shut out – again – in the Masters ticket lottery.

What’s wanna-be Masters attendee to do?

Qualifying is probably out, as is covering the tournament for Golfweek.

Here’s some good news: Augusta National Golf Club is now accepting applications for a variety of job openings for the 2018 Masters, which will be held April 5-8.

Opportunities include positions in concessions, cooking, retail, housekeeping and hospitality.

Applications are now available at jobs.Augusta.com through Nov. 20. Interviews will be help in December.

You must be at least 16 before April 1, 2018 and must meet all federal employment eligibility requirements. Applicants also should be available to work 10- to 12-hour shifts from Saturday, March 31 through Sunday, April 8.