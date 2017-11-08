Ian Poulter photographed feeding monkeys in South Africa, and it's glorious

Ian Poulter is animal friendly, and we have amazing photographic proof.

The Englishman is in South Africa this week for the Nedbank Golf Challenge. But before he got started with the action this week, Poulter met up with some hungry friends.

Here is a glorious set of photos of Poulter feeding monkeys on Tuesday ahead of the event.

Seriously, if you don’t enjoy this … we can’t help you.

Admit it, you were entertained.

Poulter hasn’t even hit a golf shit this week, but it’s clear he’s already putting on a stellar performance in South Africa.