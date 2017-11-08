Lynch: Tiger Woods playing for love of game

Golfweek correspondent Eamon Lynch tells Golf Channel that Tiger Woods’ outlook on his game and career has changed since he has been away from golf tending to his injuries and his kids.

“It’s almost now he wants to play for the love of the game,” Lynch said Wednesday.

Lynch and Charlie Rymer reviewed the challenges and expectations fueled by Woods, who plans to return to competitive golf after a 10-month absence at the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30 in the Bahamas.

You can watch part of their conversation here: