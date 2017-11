National Signing Day: Class of 2018 signees

It’s time to make things official.

Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent during the early signing period, Nov. 8-15, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they roll in.

To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Brentley Romine at bromine@golfweek.com and Kevin Casey at kcasey@golfweek.com. We ask that you include the player’s full name, hometown, college and photo credit if applicable.

For NLI tweets: @GolfweekBromine, @GolfweekRingler and @GolfweekCasey.

Boys

Players listed by school with hometown and Golfweek/Sagarin rank at time of signing.

AKRON

Cade Kreps, Youngstown, Ohio (833)

ARKANSAS

Wil Gibson, Jonesboro, Ark. (333)

CENTRE COLLEGE (D3)



Colin Wholey, Charlotte, N.C. (NR)

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Connor Asarch, Atlanta (498)

CONNECTICUT

Nick Hampoian, North Reading, Mass. (NR)

FRESNO STATE

Tommy Stephenson, Carlsbad, Calif. (177)

HOFSTRA

Tim Hall, Westwood, Mass. (1,012)

KENNESAW STATE

Robert Howard, Acworth, Ga. (NR)

LIBERTY

Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, Va. (261)

LSU

Hayden White, Benton, La. (243)

NEBRASKA

Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, Minn. (NR)

NEVADA

Trey Davis, Plumas Lake, Calif. (187)

Callum Davison, La Quinta, Calif. (102)

NORTH CAROLINA

Doug Ergood, Mount Laurel, N.J. (NR)

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Brady Howell, Lexington, Ky. (NR)

OHIO STATE

Colin Bowles, Albany, Ga. (NR)

Grant Engle, Springfield, Ohio (289)

SACRAMENTO STATE

Riley Bell, Yuba City, Calif. (720)

SAN FRANCISCO

Matthew Anderson, Mississauga, Ontario (317)

SOUTHERN MISS

Joey Kirkland, West Monroe, La. (NR)

TEMPLE

Buddy Hansen, Blue Bell, Pa. (NR)

VIRGINIA TECH

Drew Brockwell, Chesterfield, Va. (389)

Girls

Players listed by school with hometown and Golfweek/Sagarin rank at time of signing.

BAYLOR

Amelia McKee, Spring, Texas (91)

BRADLEY

Megan Welch, Lakeville, Minn. (NR)

BROWN

Roshannah Gaur, Hinsdale, Ill. (NR)

FLORIDA STATE

Frida Kinhult, Fiskebackskil, Sweden (NR)

KANSAS

Lauren Heinlein, Ocala, Fla. (303)

MICHIGAN STATE

Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (12)

NORTH CAROLINA

Zixuan (Jennifer) Zhou, Longwood, Fla. (49)

PURDUE

Nicole Hansen, Bloomingdale, Ill. (NR)

ROLLINS (D2)

Jennifer Jung, Orlando, Fla. (275)

TEXAS A&M

Katie Finley, Ardmore, Okla. (362)

UNC-WILMINGTON