Olympic Club lands 2028 PGA Championship, 2032 Ryder Cup

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – In a move widely expected, The Olympic Club in San Francisco was officially named host of the 2028 PGA Championship and the 2032 Ryder Cup Tuesday.

The move is a huge boost for The Olympic Club, which has hosted 10 USGA events, including five U.S. Opens, on its famed Lake Course.

“This is a special moment for our Association, to return the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup to the West Coast,” said PGA of America President Paul Levy. “We’re excited to showcase The Olympic Club and its Lake Course, and combine them with the many tastes, sights and sounds that make San Francisco and the Bay Area so distinct.”

The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men’s golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America and today features one of the deepest international fields in golf. Since 1994, it has perennially featured the most top-100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings of all golf Championships.

The Ryder Cup, golf’s most compelling event, began in 1927, bringing together the finest tour professionals from the United States and Europe. In September 2018, Europe will host the U.S. in the 42nd Ryder Cup in the shadows of Paris, at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

PGA Championship Sites

2018 Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.

2019 Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, N.Y.

2020 Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.

2021 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island (S.C.) Golf Resort

2022 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, N.J.

2023 Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N,Y.

2028 The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif.

Ryder Cup Sites

2018 / 42nd Ryder Cup Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France

2020 / 43rd Ryder Cup Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

2022 / 44th Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

2024 / 45th Ryder Cup Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, N.Y.

2032 / 49th Ryder Cup The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif.